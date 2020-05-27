Barber therapy: Men missing more than a haircut
Coronavirus: Why barber shops matter to the community

Dodgy trims, shaved heads… we’ve seen the DIY results of being without a barber shop during lockdown – but what impact has it had on men’s mental health?

For many, especially in the black community, it was one of the few spaces where they could open up about their mental health.

Social distancing is likely to continue when barber shops reopen - but will men feel comfortable opening up about their feelings?

