Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Matt Hancock outlines new isolation guidelines
From Thursday, those who have been contacted by the NHS will be asked to isolate, even if they do not have symptoms.
In the government's daily briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out details for the test and trace system, which will start tomorrow in England.
The aim of the test and trace system is to move from lockdown for all towards more targeted measures.
-
27 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-52827196/coronavirus-matt-hancock-outlines-new-isolation-guidelinesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window