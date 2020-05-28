Video

Black men and women are nearly twice as likely to die with coronavirus as white people in England and Wales, according to Office of National Statistics figures.

The BBC’s Clive Myrie has been reporting from inside the Royal London Hospital in East London, which serves a large South Asian community.

He met the black and minority ethnic staff on the frontline, and saw the impact the virus is having beyond the hospital ward.

See more of Clive Myrie's reports from the Royal London Hospital:

Prayers for the sick in community hit by Covid-19 - BBC News

Life and death on coronavirus ward - BBC News