How Covid-19 changes how doctors deal with death

Video

During the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors have had to deal with death more often than many are used to, and due to restrictions in place over hospital visitors, they are often the last person to spend time with a terminally ill patient. Filmmaker Paul Myles spoke to five doctors administering end-of-life care during the crisis.

