Coronavirus and poverty: Is there a link?
The coronavirus pandemic has not affected all communities equally, with wealth appearing to be a major factor.
The BBC’s Stephanie Hegarty looks at some of the reasons that poorer people are more likely to catch - and to die from - Covid-19. Animation by Joe Payne.
05 Jun 2020
