Coronavirus and poverty: Is there a link?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus and poverty: Is there a link?

The coronavirus pandemic has not affected all communities equally, with wealth appearing to be a major factor.

The BBC’s Stephanie Hegarty looks at some of the reasons that poorer people are more likely to catch - and to die from - Covid-19. Animation by Joe Payne.

  • 05 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Life and death on coronavirus ward