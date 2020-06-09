Woman reunited with those who saved her life

Media player
Coronavirus: Woman reunited with NHS staff who saved her life
A woman recovering from coronavirus has been reunited online with some of the hospital staff who cared for her and saved her life.
Karen Stevenson spent 16 days in intensive care at King's Mill Hospital before being moved to Ward 43, where patients with Covid-19 are cared for.
The 43-year-old, from Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, works for the NHS herself, as an administrator in radiology.
09 Jun 2020
