Transplant patient’s life-changing news

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in April, the BBC reported on the devastating effect the crisis was having on organ transplants in the UK.

A shortage of donors and space in intensive care units meant the transplant programme was struggling to continue, only the most urgent cases were going ahead and even they were under threat.

In April, the BBC spoke to Ana-Rose Thorpe who desperately needed a liver transplant. As a baby she had been infected with two strains of hepatitis which attacked her liver function. A few weeks after the report, Ana fell seriously ill, but then received some good news and a life-changing operation.

The BBC's health correspondent Dominic Hughes has been catching up with Ana-Rose’s story.