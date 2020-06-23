Video

Radiologists in the UK say, based on the early results of follow up scans, they are concerned about the long-term effects of a serious Covid-19 infection.

In severe cases it's thought coronavirus can trigger an exaggerated immune response causing mucus, fluid and other cells to fill the air sacs, or alveoli. When this happens pneumonia can set in, making it difficult to breathe without assistance.

Research into the prevalence of lung damage caused by Covid-19 is still at a very early stage.

It's thought those with a mild form of the disease are unlikely to suffer permanent damage. But those in hospital, and particularly those in intensive care or with a severe infection, are more vulnerable to complications.

Dr Sam Hare, an executive committee member of the British Society of Thoracic Imaging and advisor to the Royal College of Radiologists, demonstrates what could happen to the lungs if they're damaged.