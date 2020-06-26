Lord Deighton: Heathcare workers have enough PPE

Video

Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers now have enough supplies of personal protective equipment to cope with a second spike of coronavirus, according to Lord Deighton, the government’s adviser on PPE.

He admitted that in the early days of the pandemic, there was a "big problem," and long meetings of "crisis management" were held every day.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC's health editor Hugh Pym, Lord Deighton said two billion items of PPE had been sent to front-line health and care workers since February.