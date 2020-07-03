BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ on kidney transplant wait

Video

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Ace has been waiting for a kidney transplant for two years.

He has told BBC News many in the black community did not consider being donors.

In May, NHS England changed the organ donation rules to an opt out system. New figures from NHS Blood and Transplant show since the law change in May, more than 167,000 people have removed themselves from the organ donation list.

According to NHS Blood and Transplant, at least 23% of them are black or Asian. That's higher than the 14.5% of the population they represent.

Wales has had an opt out system since 2015. Scotland and Northern Ireland are opt in, although Scotland has announced plans to change the system later this year.

