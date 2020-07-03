'Nobody believes this is a risk-free step' - Whitty

Media player
Coronavirus England lockdown easing: 'Nobody believes this is a risk-free step'
The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, says lifting lockdown restrictions is "a reasonable package of risks".
Businesses including restaurants, pubs, hairdressers and cinemas will be allowed to open their doors for the first time since March from Saturday 4 July.
03 Jul 2020
