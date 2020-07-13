'Why shoud we hide our disabilities?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Why should we hide our disabilities?'

22-year-old Chloe Marsden says she's proud of the feeding tubes that are keeping her alive.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Jul 2020