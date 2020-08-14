BBC News

Coronavirus: How do I quarantine after returning from holiday abroad?

Coronavirus means you're travelling between particular countries, you may have to observe a 14 day quarantine when you arrive.

The full list of quarantine restrictions for the UK is updated every week by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBS) - set up by the government to monitor Covid-19.

One in five eligible passengers will be called or texted to check they are following the rules.

People who do not self-isolate can be fined up to £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and £480 in Scotland.

There are fines up to £5,000 for persistent offenders.

But what do you have to do if you're asked to quarantine?

BBC Health Correspondent Laura Foster explains what you need to do.

