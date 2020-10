Should I get a flu jab?

The World Health Organisation and the NHS say getting a flu shot could help health services fight Covid-19 this winter.

Certain groups who are most at risk from influenza can get the flu vaccination for free, but others will have to pay privately.

But how can a flu jab help health services and individuals?

BBC Health Correspondent Laura Foster explains.

Video by Laura Foster, Mattea Bubalo and Terry Saunders