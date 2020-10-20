Twin girls who were born joined at the head, and successfully separated last year by a team at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, have finally gone home to Pakistan.

Safa and Marwa underwent three major operations. Their mother says she is delighted with the outcome. The lead surgeon says he has some regrets, because Safa suffered permanent damage during surgery.

BBC News caught up with the girls before they left London.

