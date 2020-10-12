We know Covid-19 has caused thousands of deaths and left many more hospitalised.

But scientists and doctors are only starting to understand the long term consequences for some people who pick up the infection.

Louise Buxton was a healthy, 47-year-old triathlete and swimming teacher from Buxton, Derbyshire, but says she is suffering from Long Covid.

Louise discovered by chance that swimming relieved her continuing chest pain. It wasn't something doctors had advised her to do.