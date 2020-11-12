Hospitals install pop-up Covid-19 isolation bays

Six NHS Trusts across England are fitting pop-up isolation rooms in their hospitals.

Royal Derby Hospital, part of University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, has just installed 25 of the pop-up bays in their medical assessment unit, to separate patients until they receive the results of a Covid-19 test.

The temporary rooms which are stored in a compact wheeled cart, can be erected in around five minutes to provide an individual room to isolate patients.

Known as ‘Redirooms’, they were the brainchild of an Australian nurse who was concerned about keeping infectious patients on the ward until a single room was available.

Producer: Bernadette Kitterick

Digital Editor: Jasper Capper.