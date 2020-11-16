Tim Miller, 50, had a fractured tooth which became an abscess that went behind his eye, damaging his eyesight.

He was unable to receive emergency treatment as he wasn't registered with an NHS dentist. Tim's friends helped him cover the costs of private treatment, an option out of reach for many.

Christina Chatfield, who owns the Dental Health Spa in Brighton, where Tim was treated, warned of a rise in gum disease, mouth cancers, and anxiety due to longer waiting lists and inadequate access to NHS dental care.