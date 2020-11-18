'We're keen to have Christmas as close to normal as possible'

At a data briefing from Downing Street on Wednesday, scientific advisers to the government say they hope it will be possible for coronavirus restrictions in England to be relaxed over the Christmas period.

The BBC's Hugh Pym asked whether household mixing would be possible and Dr Susan Hopkins said it would require work from everyone in the next few weeks to bring the R number down as low as possible.

Both Dr Hopkins and Angela McClean insisted it's a decision only the government can make.