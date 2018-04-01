'My OCD got worse in lockdown'

The number of people seeking help for obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, since the coronavirus pandemic started has risen sharply in the UK.

OCD is a mental health condition where a person has uncontrolled distressing and intrusive thoughts which can drive them to carry out repetitive behaviours.

Exclusive figures given to BBC News by the charity OCD Action, show they’ve seen an unprecedented increase in people needing support – with more than 1500 reaching out to the charity over just three months.

