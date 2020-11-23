Covid 19: Why the Oxford vaccine matters

The coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is highly effective at stopping people developing Covid-19 symptoms.

That's according to interim data which suggests it offers 70% protection, but the researchers say the figure may be as high as 90% by tweaking the dose.

The news comes after recent announcements about about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Moderna vaccine.

The Oxford vaccine is being made in partnership with AstraZeneca - and news about it matters more than other vaccines - particularly to people living in the UK.

Health correspondent Laura Foster explains why.

Video by Laura Foster, Mattea Bubalo and Aoife McKenna

