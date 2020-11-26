While both ME and long Covid, or post-Covid syndrome, are long-term illnesses, they aren’t the same thing. But, there are ways in which our knowledge of ME has helped experts treat long Covid. It’s also helped those with the illness understand what they’re going through. Evan was diagnosed with ME in 2017, and she believes her experience can help her support those living with long Covid.

Video by Mattea Bubalo

Filming by Mattea Bubalo and Ameer Ahmed

Produced by Bella McShane