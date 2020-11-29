A government adviser "wouldn't be too surprised" if an announcement about the availability of a Covid-19 vaccine came in the next fortnight, when asked if a vaccine could be available next week.

Prof Peter Openshaw is a member of the government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group and was speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr.

The immunologist also said he would "personally be happy" to have any vaccine that has been through regulatory scrutiny.