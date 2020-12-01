Adam Castillejo is the second person in the world to be cured of HIV.

The stem-cell treatment he was receiving for cancer also cured him of the virus, as the stem cell donors had an uncommon gene that gave them, and now Mr Castillejo, protection against HIV.

On World Aids Day, BBC World News speaks to Mr Castillejo, who is also known as the London Patient and Prof Ravindra Gupta who treated him.

In 2011 Timothy Brown, known as the Berlin Patient, was the first person reported to be cured of HIV, after he received similar treatment three and a half years earlier. He died from cancer in September.