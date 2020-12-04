Coronavirus: US doctor who has worked 258 days straight goes viral
Dr Joseph Varon believes he is fighting two wars. A war against coronavirus and a war against stupidity.
The Chief Medical Officer at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston went viral earlier this week when an image of him comforting an elderly patient ended up on social media.
The US is seeing a rise in the number of people entering hospital with COVID-19 and several states are concerned that health care facilities could soon be overwhelmed.
