The NHS's biggest ever vaccination programme is underway; its first recipient: a grandmother from Coventry.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, called it an "early birthday present".

The prime minister, Boris Johnson, called the start of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination rollout a "tremendous shot in the arm for the entire nation".

We look back on the day it began – including at how a certain William Shakespeare was involved.