Retired doctor Stewart Britten has said he will not have a coronavirus vaccine unless they are shared equally with other countries.

“Britain is buying, like many rich countries, a lot more of the vaccine than our fair share and a lot more than we need.

"And that is going to leave very little vaccine over for low income countries, even if they could afford it,” he told BBC World News.

Mr Britten said he believed in vaccinations and did not want to persuade other people not to get the vaccine, but he felt he needed to take a stand on the matter.

The UK is among several countries to start rolling out coronavirus vaccination programmes.

An international programme, called Covax, has secured 700 million doses of vaccines to be distributed between 92 lower-income countries, but some organisations are warning there is not enough to go round.

