The director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, has received a first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

He spoke to BBC World News before the vaccination, saying he hoped it would encourage others to follow.

"It makes me feel good... I want this to be a symbol for the people in the United States to encourage them about the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and to get them to be enthusiastic when their time comes to get vaccinated," he said.

Dr Fauci also spoke of his concerns over the new variant of coronavirus that has emerged in the UK, but said he was not recommending that the US should ban arrivals from the UK.