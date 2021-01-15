Will vitamin D really help me fight off Covid-19?
There has been some controversy over whether vitamin D can help in the treatment or prevention of coronavirus.
A recent review of research by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence suggests there is no evidence to support taking vitamin D supplements to specifically prevent or treat the condition.
But some patients have been receiving doses of Vitamin D in the north-east of England with encouraging results.
Dr Richard Quinton, a consultant endocrinologist at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle told BBC World News he believed the use of Vitamin D was effective "on the balance of probabilities".