Cases of coronavirus have fallen by almost a quarter across the UK in the last week, showing that the current lockdown is having an effect. But hospital admissions are still rising.

Ten hospital trusts across England have reported having no spare critical care beds - despite extra capacity being added.

The BBC's Clive Myrie has been to the Royal London Hospital and spent time with staff struggling to cope, as well as one family experiencing the grief this pandemic is causing.

Camera: David McIlveen, Producer: Sam Piranty