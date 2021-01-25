Learning disability vaccine plea: 'Don't leave us'

As high risk groups continue to be immunised there are growing concerns that people with learning disabilities have been missed out.

Despite a recent Public Health England report warning they are six times more likely to die from coronavirus, as a group, they have not been prioritised for a vaccine.

Legal action is being taken against the Department of Health and Social Care, which says it is working hard to vaccinate all those at risk.

Nikki Fox reports.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.