The World Health Organization's Special Envoy on Covid-19, David Nabarro, says people should expect to see more coronavirus mutations, but at present there is no evidence to suggest vaccinations will become ineffective.

He told BBC World News that scientists were now looking in more detail at the UK variant following reports that it could be more virulent.

He said: "I think we are going to see more variants coming along and we are going to have to be very clever in understanding quickly what these variants mean when it comes to the preventive therapies, particularly vaccination."