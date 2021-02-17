‘People are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel’

Senior doctors at a hospital in Wales have described the mounting pressure to help patients who’ve suffered delayed treatment during the pandemic.

Clinicians say many staff are burnt out and they’re highlighting a mountain of work ahead of them but they're also "starting to see light at the end of the tunnel".

BBC News spent four days at Glan Clwyd district hospital in north Wales, filming in the non-Covid areas to understand the challenges of treating patients with urgent illnesses.

BBC correspondent: Jeremy Cooke

Filmed by Stephen Fildes

Edited by Phillip Edwards/Vanessa Clarke

Produced by Claire Kendall