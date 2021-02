The focus of the vaccine rollout so far has largely been on older people. But it has also included nearly 200,000 younger people across the UK who are classed as extremely clinically vulnerable and who’ve been shielding for much of the past year.

Jobs, education, social lives and relationships have been severely restricted for them during the pandemic.

Hope Stevens, 22, and Adetutu Ojo, 30, both have received their first vaccines.