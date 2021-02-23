Schools reopening: How at risk are children from Covid?

All schools in England are going back from 8 March, but how likely are children to catch and spread the virus?

BBC's Health correspondent Laura Foster explains what we do know currently about how children are affected by the virus.

Video by Laura Foster, Terry Saunders and Tobias Chapple.

