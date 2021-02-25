The timeline for developing coronavirus vaccines has been rapid, but safety was never compromised the head of the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) has said.

Speaking to BBC Hardtalk Dr Seth Berkley described the progress as "extraordinary", explaining that he thought the development of Covid vaccines would take around 18 months to two years.

"We squeezed the timeline, but the critical thing is that we didn’t squeeze the safety part of it," he said, explaining that they needed to make sure that things were working the way they should and that people were comfortable with it.

Watch the full interview on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 February 2021 on BBC World News and the BBC News Chanel or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)