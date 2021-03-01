🦠 Five Covid vaccine myths - busted

As coronavirus vaccines are distributed across the world, misleading claims about them are also spreading.

There are concerns that false information shared online is fuelling hesitancy among some people about taking the vaccine.

BBC Reality Check's Jack Goodman looks at five viral claims and explains why they're wrong.

Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin

Produced by Soraya Auer

