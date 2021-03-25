Covid vaccine: Side effects and why it can’t give you the virus
Coronavirus vaccines help protect people from getting seriously ill if they come into contact with the disease. But how do they work? And will a vaccine make you feel unwell?
The BBC's CrowdScience presenter Marnie Chesterton explains why a Covid vaccine can't give you the virus, and why it's normal to experience some mild side effects, such as a headache or a raised temperature.
Voice: Marnie ChestertonVideo journalist: Jennifer GreenGraphics: We Are Covert With thanks to virologist Prof Jonathan Ball, University of Nottingham