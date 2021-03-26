Covid rules: What is the rule of six in England?

From Monday 29th March 2021, the rule of six is back as a way of controlling the spread of coronavirus in England.

It was first used to prohibit social gatherings of more than six people back in September 2020, but has not been in place during both the second and third lockdowns.

But now some tweaks have been made which the government says offers families more flexibility.

BBC health reporter Laura Foster explains.

Video by Laura Foster and Mel Lou