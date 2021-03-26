From Monday 29th March 2021, the rule of six is back as a way of controlling the spread of Covid-19 in England.

It was first used to prohibit social gatherings of more than six people back in September 2020, but has not been in place during both the second and third lockdowns.

Now some tweaks have been made which the government says offers families more flexibility.

BBC health reporter Laura Foster explains.

Video by Laura Foster and Mel Lou

