Researchers have found that people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the previous six months were more likely to develop depression, dementia, psychosis and stroke.

One in three people who had previously had coronavirus went on to develop or have relapse of a psychological or neurological condition.

Neurology professor Masud Husain, one of the authors of the report, told BBC World News that the severity of the illness really made a difference in terms of the neurological outcomes, whereas the psychological outcomes did not really depend on how serious the illness was.