GPs have told the BBC that they are facing a "tsunami of patients" as we start to emerge from lockdown.

NHS figures for England show that in March of this year, GPs saw more than 28 million patients - one of the highest numbers on record - and a rise of 20 per cent on the previous month.

The Royal College of GPs is warning that without urgent resources they will no longer be able to meet patient demand.

Dr Dean Eggitt, a GP in Doncaster, opened his doors to the BBC to show the pressures facing practices.

Filmed by Stephen Fildes

Edited by Stephen Fildes and Phillip Edwards

Produced by Ruth Clegg

