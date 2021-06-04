A survey of 15 countries has shown that anxieties about side effects and uncertainties around safety are the main reasons for coronavirus vaccine hesitancy.

Imperial College London’s Melanie Leis, who co-led the project, told BBC World News that in the vast majority of countries surveyed more than 50% of the population had trust in the vaccines and trust levels seemed to be higher where vaccine rollout had progressed further.

More work was needed to increase confidence in all approved Covid vaccines, Ms Leis said.

The survey, which was done in collaboration with YouGov, asked more than 68,000 people.