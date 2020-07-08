BBC Presenter Naga Munchetty says having an IUD inserted was “one of the most traumatic physical experiences” she has ever had.

The IUD, commonly known as "the coil", is a contraceptive device inserted into the uterus by a doctor or a nurse.

Advice on the NHS website suggests the procedure can be “uncomfortable” and advises recipients to take painkillers after the procedure.

Speaking on her Radio 5 Live programme, Naga said her procedure was so painful and her screams so loud her husband “tried to find out what room I was in to make it stop".

Naga stressed some people “have had no problem at all”, but said she wanted her experience to open up a conversation about how women’s pain is viewed.

Dr Dawn Harper from Channel 4’s Embarrassing Bodies has fitted many IUDs and says “most women don’t experience” pain like Naga’s.

She said: “It’s much less painful for women who have had a baby… I would have expected them to use anaesthetic gel or inject anaesthetic into the cervix for women who’ve not been pregnant.”

This clip is originally from Naga Munchetty on Monday 21 June 2021.