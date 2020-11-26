When 16-year-old Liliana Jackson caught Coronavirus she thought it would only last a week or two.

But months later she was experiencing repeated flare-ups including skin rashes, nerve pain, chest cramps and severe fatigue.

But her and her mother Gail, who live in the East Midlands in the UK, felt let down by doctors who they say at first, didn't take them seriously.

While the majority of children and young people are not severely affected by Covid, some do experience continuing symptoms. NHS England says it's setting up specialist long Covid services for young people as part of a £100 million expansion of care for those with the condition.

Video produced by Jasmin Souesi, Trystan Young and Daniel South.