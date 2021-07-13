Updates to IUD procedure after women speak out

Guidance for healthcare professionals fitting IUD contraceptive devices (known as the coil) has been updated after BBC’s Naga Munchetty and journalist Caitlin Moran spoke out about the pain they suffered while having the procedure.

Speaking to Naga Munchetty on her 5 Live programme, vice president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Health, Dr Janet Barter, said it’s “always useful when woman speak out”.

The guidance now states healthcare professionals across the UK should offer “appropriate analgesia” or refer on to another healthcare provider if they cannot offer this.

This clip is originally from Naga Munchetty on Tuesday 13 July 2021.