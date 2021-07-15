Lisa Shaw death: 'Give people choice over type of Covid jab'

BBC Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw died after a bleed on the brain, a week after receiving her first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. She had been taken to hospital after developing severe headaches.

Her husband, Gareth Eve, says he is aware of the risk of rare side effects that come with vaccines.

He says a choice of Covid vaccines should be offered to people - something that the UK does not routinely do currently.

The vaccine was listed as a possible factor on Lisa's interim death certificate, and a coroner's inquest will now look into the 44-year-old's cause of death.

The MHRA has said: "Over 81 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have now been administered in the UK, saving thousands of lives... No effective medicine or vaccine is without risk and our advice remains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people and it's still vitally important that people come forward for their vaccination and their second dose when they are invited to do so."

A statement from the Department of Health and Social Care says: "All vaccines being used in the UK have undergone robust clinical trials and have met the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) strict standards of safety effectiveness and quality."

