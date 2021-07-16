Covid: Coping with opening-up anxiety
As England prepares to lift the remaining pandemic restrictions, there are calls for greater mental health support to continue for people with anxiety as we emerge from lockdown.
The mental health charity Mind says the mental health consequences of coronavirus calls for an immediate and long-term commitment from government.
Lauren and Angelica-Jane explain how they have coped during lockdown - and why they fear the end of restrictions will be challenging for their mental health.