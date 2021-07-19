Hundreds of thousands of under-18s will now be offered the Covid vaccine in the UK.

They'll get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as that's the only one which has been approved for 12 to 17-year-olds - so far.

However, the news means that most children still aren't eligible for the jab - in keeping with guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

BBC health reporter Laura Foster explains why, and why that might change in the future.