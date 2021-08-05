Charities and those with a phobia of needles have asked to be medically exempt from any Covid passport scheme, due to their difficulties with receiving Covid-19 vaccines.

Needle phobia causes an extreme fear of injections and in many cases anxiety around just seeing a needle.

Adam, 23, from Lincolnshire has anxiety and a phobia of needles and has tried twice to get a jab. He was encouraged to come forward after seeing a clinic offering extra support for those who need it.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We recognise some people cannot have a vaccine for medical reasons and we are working to ensure they are not disadvantaged."

